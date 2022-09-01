After Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit, 5000 Congress workers set to resign from party in his support

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File photo)

Prominent Jammu and Kashmir politician Ghulam Nabi Azad, who was one of the oldest members of the Congress party, has left the party in a seemingly major turmoil after his scathing resignation from all party posts and memberships, launching a long list of allegations against the Gandhis.

Now, it is being reported that over 5,000 Congress workers across the country are set to resign from the party in support of Azad, who is in the process of forming his own political party in Jammu and Kashmir after his hasty exit from Congress.

As per news reports, thousands of Congress workers from Jammu and Kashmir and several other states are set to hand over their resignations from the party on Thursday itself, most likely in a show of support to Ghulam Nabi Azad.

This comes just a few months ahead of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, causing a major blow for Congress. The Jammu and Kashmir elections are also set to take place in 2023, and with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s exit, the party might find itself in a tough spot.

This is not the only turmoil in the Congress party, as senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s recent meeting with Azad sparked a row in Haryana Congress. Hooda’s meeting with Azad became controversial as the latter left the party openly criticising Rahul Gandhi and his leadership, calling him “childish” and “immature”.

Anand Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Prithviraj Chavan were some of the Congress leaders who met with Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday, causing other party leaders to raise questions about their loyalty to the party and the Gandhi family.

Congress leader Kumari Selja has said the move by Hooda confuses and disheartens the party rank and file. While speaking to PTI, she said, “I have said that Mr Hooda going there and meeting Mr Azad when he has left the party, blamed the leadership and even made personal comments against our leaders, disheartens the party rank and file and also confuses them."

(With inputs from agencies)

