After Ghaziabad, Section 144 imposed in Noida, here's what is allowed, what's not

Following Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar police have also imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) till April 30 as a precautionary measure in wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The precautionary measures have been put in place keeping in mind upcoming festivals including Holi, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Navratri and Ram Navami. The measures prohibit unauthorised protests and action will be taken against people not following COVID-19 protocols.

"During these occasions, the chances of anti-social elements attempting to disrupt law and order cannot be ruled out. People will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols at public places," read the order.

It added that nobody will be allowed to roam around with sticks, rods or firearms at public places except for differently-abled and vision-impaired persons.

“Nobody will be allowed to hold protests, processions or hunger strikes without permission from the competent authority, nor will they encourage anyone else to do so,” the order stated.

“No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices,” it added.

The order also reiterated the complete ban on celebratory firing at events such as weddings and consumption of liquor at public places during the period.

This comes after prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were issued in Ghaziabad to prevent gatherings because of rising COVID-19 cases. The decision was also taken keeping the upcoming festivals in view. This order will be effective till midnight of May 10. Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of five or more people.

Issuing the order, the Ghaziabad district administration said that people will not be allowed in theatres, multiplexes, shopping complexes, hotels, schools and colleges without wearing masks. At any sweets shop, no person will be allowed to eat inside the shop.

No festival-related activities will be allowed in the containment zones and no employees or visitors will be allowed to participate in any kind of event from the containment zone.