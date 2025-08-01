After getting slapped with 25% tariff, India decides not to buy US-made F-35, know its cost and technical issues

The US President pitched the sale of F-35 as the main basis for India-US cooperation and pressed visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buy it in February. After Donald Trump slapped India with a 25% tariff, India has reportedly informed the US that it would not buy F-35.

After Donald Trump slapped India with a 25% tariff "plus" an additional penalty if it buys crude oil and military hardware from Russia, India has reportedly informed the US that it would not buy F-35, the iconic sixth-generation stealth fighter. The US president pitched the sale of F-35 as the main basis for India-US cooperation and pressed visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buy it in February. However, New Delhi indicated that it would focus on joint design, technology transfer, and domestic manufacturing rather than outright purchase of the expensive aircraft.

No military hardware from US

If reports are to be believed, Indian policymakers are ready to narrow the trade surplus and buy the US crude oil, natural gas, telecommunication equipment, and gold, but no defence procurement is on the cards. India’s reported rejection may be viewed as a strategic pause on deep defense alignment and focus on self-reliance and indigenisation under the government’s 'Make in India' initiative.

Why should India not buy F-35?

There are technical reasons, too, to reject the F-35 fighter. Calling it the best stealth fighter of its time, defence expert Colonel (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi said that it has been tested several times, including in the recent Israeli attack on Iran. The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation member states, particularly the US Air Force, possess it. He also pointed out that the F-35 has many variants, including those with vertical take-off and landing capability as well as those that can be used by the Indian navy.

However, he said that India should not buy the F-35; it should take the Russian-made Su-57 instead, as the Su-57 has better range and speed. According to defence expert Colonel (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi, while the Su-57 has a speed of 2,137 km, the F-35 has a speed of 1,931 km. Secondly, while the Su-57 has a range of 1,900 km, the F-35 has a range of 1,500 km. Thirdly, Su-57 is a double-engine aircraft while F-35 is a single-engine fighter.

How much does F-35 cost?

Sanjeet Sirohi also said that the Russian stealth fighter is much cheaper compared to the F-35; while the US stealth fighter costs $80 to $110 million, depending on the variant, the Russian fighter costs almost half of that. However, the Sukhoi-57 suffered a crash in 2019, after which most of the countries became cautious. The maintenance cost of the US stealth fighter is too high; it may cost India $1.5 trillion in the lifetime of an F-35.

Will US allow technology transfer?

Defence expert Colonel (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi points out that Washington will not give the technical know-how or the license to manufacture the aircraft to India, as it is against its policies. On the other hand, Russia may readily transfer the technology and license to manufacture, and the stealth fighter can be made in the factory in India where the Su-30 is scheduled to be produced. According to Sanjeet Sirohi, after the change of government in the US, Washington may refuse to give the spare parts, pushing its defense preparedness to extremely poor conditions.