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After getting bail, Roshan Anand accuses Khan Sir of plotting his brother's 'murder'

Speaking to reporters, Anand claimed that two guards associated with Khan threatened him and conspired to kill him while he was in prison. He added that he remained safe because of police protection inside the jail.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 07:13 PM IST

After getting bail, Roshan Anand accuses Khan Sir of plotting his brother's 'murder'
Tutor Roshan Anand (Photo: ANI).
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Tutor Roshan Anand has accused rival educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, of plotting the "murder" of his brother. Anand, the director of the Patna-based Gyan Bindu GS Academy, leveled the allegation after he was granted bail on Monday (June 15). Speaking to reporters, Anand further claimed that two guards associated with Khan threatened him and conspired to kill him while he was in prison. He added that he remained safe because of police protection inside the jail.

After walking out of jail, Anand said: "A conspiracy has been hatched against me. My brother was murdered through a conspiracy hatched by Faisal Khan and RS Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage. When I was out, nothing happened to my brother. But when I was sent to jail, my brother was murdered." He added: "Faisal Khan spends his entire day conspiring. He doesn't actually teach. Patna Police should investigate this thoroughly. I am ready to cooperate with the investigation. Faisal Khan did not cooperate with the investigation." Anand also alleged that Khan has "destroyed" many teachers in Patna and targeted several library owners.

Anand was granted bail by a court in Patna, with his counsel arguing that there were no allegations against him other than conspiracy, news agency ANI reported. Anand was one of three people arrested after a violent clash outside Khan's coaching centre in Patna on June 2. Two guards employed by Khan Sir's coaching centre were also arrested.

Anand's brother Prince Yadav was found dead at a hotel in Nepal's Biratnagar. The local police said that Yadav, aged 24, suddenly fell ill and was rushed to a hospital. Anand said he has two demands from the government -- a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his brother's death and a second post-mortem examination in Bihar. He added that he has full faith in the Bihar government and believes that he would get justice.

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