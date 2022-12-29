After Gambia, Uzbekistan claims 18 children deaths linked to India-made cough syrup

After the Gambia incident, according to the Uzbek Ministry of Health, Doc-1 Max, a syrup allegedly made in India and created by Noida-based Marion Biotech, is to blame for at least 18 infant deaths in Samarkand.

According to the ministry, 18 out of 21 kids who took Doc-1 Max syrup while having an acute respiratory illness passed away soon after taking it. It is promoted as a remedy for cold and flu symptoms on the business website.

The ministry claimed that ethylene glycol, a hazardous chemical, was present in a batch of syrup. In a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday, it was revealed that Quramax Medical LLC had imported the syrup into Uzbekistan.

In a statement, Uzbekistan Health Ministry said, “We reported the occurrence of side effects in children as a result of taking the drug Doc-1 Max in the city of Samarkand."

The drug is dangerous, according to the statement, and ingesting 1-2ml/kg of a 95% concentrated solution can result in nausea, vomiting, fainting, seizures, cardiovascular issues, and severe kidney failure.

Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol, two contaminants, were also discovered in four syrups made in India that have been connected to the deaths of 70 children in The Gambia earlier this year.

“All children were given the drug without a doctor's prescription. Since the main component of the drug is paracetamol, Doc-1 Max syrup was incorrectly used by parents as an anti-cold remedy on their own or on the recommendation of pharmacy sellers. And this was the reason for the deterioration of the condition of patients," it said.

As a result of their negligence and inattention to their duties, their failure to timely study child mortality and their failure to take the necessary action, seven responsible employees were also fired from their jobs. A number of specialists also faced disciplinary action.

Currently, tablets and syrups of the drug Doc-1 Max are withdrawn from sale in all pharmacies of the country in the prescribed manner.

"The WHO is in contact with the health authorities in Uzbekistan and is ready to assist in further investigations,” reported ANI.

In the past, 66 kids are thought to have perished in Gambia from cough syrups imported from India. The Gambian administration, however, had denied any connection between the child fatalities and the Indian cough syrups.