Following the deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 innocent lives, India took a series of action to curb cross-border terrorism backed by neighbouring Pakistan. From suspending Indus Water Treaty to banning Pakistani actor's social media accounts - India is not shying away from sending a strong message against Pak-backed terrorism.

As per latest developments, India has suspended Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane's Instagram page. This comes after Instagram pages of Pak actors including - Fawad Khan, Hania Amir, Mahira Khan, etc - were disabled in India after tensions erupted with the neighbouring country.

Indian users are now unable to access the 'Sanam Teri Kasam' actress's Instagram page.

The Pahalgam horror

As many as 26 people including tourists and a local were killed after terrorists opened fire at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam on April 22 - one of the deadliest attacks since the Pulwama massacre back in 2019. The terrorist attack - reportedly carried out byterror organisation 'The Resistance Front' - led to an escalation between India and Pakistan.

As Pak awaits military action, India has already taken a series of countermeasures to underscore the message of "zero tolerance" against terrorism.