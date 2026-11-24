PM Narendra Modi welcomed the Shiromani Akali Dal's return to the NDA, calling it a 'natural' partnership, as both parties reunited after six years on Parkash Purab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the reunion of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Expressing delight, PM Modi called the alliance a natural partnership that joined hands again on the occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi penned a long note on the reunion of both parties, which parted ways six years ago due to the proposed farm laws. ''Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress. Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab,'' PM Modi wrote.

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Putting Punjab and the welfare of Punjabis first! I am extremely delighted that the Shiromani Akali Dal returns to the NDA family and that too on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Ours is a natural alliance that will ensure Punjab gets pro-people governance that takes the state to new heights of progress. Nurtured by Atal Ji, Advani Ji and Sardar Parkash Singh Badal Ji, the Akali Dal-BJP Alliance has stood the test of time. I am confident that our Alliance will emerge as the preferred choice of the people of Punjab. ਪੰਜਾਬ ਅਤੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਭਲਾਈ ਸਭ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ! ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬੇਹੱਦ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸ਼੍ਰੋਮਣੀ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ ਐੱਨਡੀਏ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਾਪਸ ਪਰਤਿਆ ਹੈ ਅਤੇ ਉਹ ਵੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਪੁਰਬ ’ਤੇ। ਸਾਡਾ ਇੱਕ ਸੁਭਾਵਿਕ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹੈ, ਜੋ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾਏਗਾ ਕਿ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੋਕ-ਪੱਖੀ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਮਿਲੇ, ਜੋ ਸੂਬੇ ਨੂੰ ਤਰੱਕੀ ਦੀਆਂ ਨਵੀਆਂ ਉਚਾਈਆਂ ’ਤੇ ਲੈ ਕੇ ਜਾਵੇ। ਅਟਲ ਜੀ, ਅਡਵਾਨੀ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਸਰਦਾਰ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ ਜੀ ਵੱਲੋਂ ਸਿੰਜਿਆ ਗਿਆ ਅਕਾਲੀ ਦਲ-ਭਾਜਪਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਹਮੇਸ਼ਾ ਸਮੇਂ ਦੀ ਕਸੌਟੀ ’ਤੇ ਖਰਾ ਉਤਰਿਆ ਹੈ। ਮੈਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਵਿਸ਼ਵਾਸ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਾਡਾ ਗੱਠਜੋੜ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹਿਲੀ ਪਸੰਦ ਵਜੋਂ ਉੱਭਰੇਗਾ। @Akali_Dal_ @BJP4India — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2026

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal held a press conference in Delhi to formally announce the alliance between the two parties for the upcoming Assembly Elections next year.

Announcing the tie-up, the Union Home Minister said, ''Both the BJP and the Akali Dal have decided to fight the Punjab Assembly elections together, and the Akali Dal will also join the NDA from today. This ia a great occasion that on Guru Purab the Akali Dal, one of our oldest allies, is returning to the NDA.''

For those unversed, the alliance of BJP and SAD has formed the government in Punjab three times, winning the Assembly elections in 1997, 2007 and 2012, with Parkash Singh Badal as Chief Minister.