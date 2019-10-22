After failing to find ambulance, Marathi actress and her new born baby die

The incident took place on Sunday morning.

In a devastating turn of events, a 25-year-old Marathi actress and her newborn baby died after the pregnant mother arrived late to the hospital due to the unavailability of an ambulance in Hingoli district, Maharastra, as per sources.

Police claims that the actress, Pooja Zunjar, was immediately rushed to the hospital in Goregaon at 2 am after she went into labour. The new-born died within minutes after the birth.

The doctors at the hospital advised the family members of the actress to move her to Hingoli civil hospital, 40 km from Goregaon after the patient's health further deteriorated.

The family members were struggling to find an ambulance, but when they did find a private ambulance to take her to the hospital, the actress breathed her last during the journey.

The deceased actress's relatives claim that if she was provided the ambulance at the right time, she would have survived.

The Marathi actress featured in prominent roles in Marathi movies and had recently taken a break from work due to her pregnancy.