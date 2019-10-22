After failing to find ambulance, Marathi actress and her new born baby die

Headlines

Meet Sanjiv Puri, IITian who leads Rs 580000 crore company, earns salary of...

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Jam Jam Jajjanaka song from Bholaa Shankar unveiled: Chiranjeevi breaks dance floor with impeccable moves — Watch

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO conducts launch rehearsal for India's third moon mission, shares pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Why Chandrayaan-3s landing on Moon will be significant | Chandrayaan-3 mission | Chandrayaan launch

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill take part in India's unique fielding drill ahead of IND's 1st Test vs WI

Why ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 failed? Know how Chandrayaan 3 is different | Explained

Benefits of Bay leaves(Tejpatta)

Bollywood stars who performed bald for their movies

High uric acid level : What makes uric acid harmful to the body?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Deepika Padukone appears on Time magazine cover, Priyanka Chopra enjoys perfect family & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, May 11

IAF grounds MiG-21 fighter jets | Opposition unity meet | Karnataka Cabinet 5 promises | News Wrap

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Counting underway, section 144 imposed in Bengaluru

Neeyat director Anu Menon on handling ensemble cast in Vidya Balan-starrer: 'They are all needy children' | Exclusive

Ridhi Dogra reacts after being trolled for no screen time in Jawan Prevue, says 'you saw Shah Rukh khan 30 times...'

Huma Qureshi reveals how much she was paid for Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Homebusiness

business

After failing to find ambulance, Marathi actress and her new born baby die

The incident took place on Sunday morning.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2019, 04:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a devastating turn of events, a 25-year-old Marathi actress and her newborn baby died after the pregnant mother arrived late to the hospital due to the unavailability of an ambulance in Hingoli district, Maharastra, as per sources.

Police claims that the actress, Pooja Zunjar, was immediately rushed to the hospital in Goregaon at 2 am after she went into labour. The new-born died within minutes after the birth. 

The doctors at the hospital advised the family members of the actress to move her to Hingoli civil hospital, 40 km from Goregaon after the patient's health further deteriorated.

 The family members were struggling to find an ambulance, but when they did find a private ambulance to take her to the hospital, the actress breathed her last during the journey.

The deceased actress's relatives claim that if she was provided the ambulance at the right time, she would have survived.

The Marathi actress featured in prominent roles in Marathi movies and had recently taken a break from work due to her pregnancy.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth get relief from Madras High Court in case about Velaiyilla Pattathari poster

Meet Hitesh Kumar Sethia, the new MD and CEO of Reliance Strategic Investments Limited

Flood in Delhi is unlikely, but govt is prepared: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid heavy rains

Teammate of Tendulkar, Sidhu, Ravi Shastri, co-star of Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan; identify this cricketer

Arshad Warsi opens up on nepotism in Bollywood, says 'certain segment of actors are a little more privileged'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Shweta Tiwari looks drop-dead gorgeous in bralette blouse, mermaid lehenga; netizens say 'too sexy and tempting'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE