INDIA

After failed first attempt, Delhi's cloud seeding next trial to take off on....; IIT Kanpur director reveals

As Delhi is grappling with ‘very poor’ air quality, the government attempts to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding. After two failed trials earlier this week, the government has said that the next trial for cloud seeding in the national capital will be conducted once the moisture level increases beyond the current reading of 10 to 15 per cent.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source