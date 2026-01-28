After EU deal, India says trade pact with United States almost sealed: 'Very close'

The development has come hot on the heels of a major trade deal finalised between India and the European Union (EU), which has been described as the "mother of all deals."

India and the United States have made "very significant progress" in their trade talks that have been ongoing for a long time, NDTV reported citing sources in the government. The sources further told the news network that the countries are now "very close" to sealing the crucial deal. The development comes hot on the heels of a major trade deal finalised between India and the European Union (EU), which has been described as the "mother of all deals."

According to a report by the news agency PTI, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar is set to travel to the US to attend a meeting on critical minerals. During his trip, the union minister will reportedly meet senior US government officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The visit is being seen as crucial since trade talks between the two sides have been ongoing for months now, but no breakthrough has been reached as yet.

Since early 2025, India and the US have held multiple rounds of high-level negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA). However, the talks hit a low point after the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, imposed a massive 50 percent tariff on imports from India. Top American officials said the levies were partly a penalty for India's continued purchasing of crude oil from Russia amid the country's war with Ukraine.

The US market is considered extremely significant for Indian exporters, which is why traders have their eyes set on the long-awaited trade agreement. "India would like to see exports grow both in the US and Europe as we don't see one over the other," a source told PTI. The India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) will account for nearly a quarter of the global gross domestic product (GDP).