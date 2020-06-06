After elephant in Kerala, cow given explosive-mixed eatables in Himachal Pradesh, one arrested

The outrage over the death of a pregnant elephant died in Kerala after she was allegedly fed with explosives-filled pineapple is far from over, however, just days after the horrific incident, a similar case has been reported from Himachal Pradesh where was cow was injured after it was given eatables mixed with explosives.

The shocking incident took place in the Dahad village Bilaspur district, news agency PTI reported.

Police has arrested a man after a complaint was filed by the owner of the pregnant cow. The complainant allged that the accused had fed the cow some eatables mixed with explosives.

As per reports, the arrest was made after a video clip that showed owner of the cow Gurdial Singh accusing his neighbour Nand Lal Dhiman of feeding his pregnant cow with some eatables mixed with explosives last month, went viral on social media.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Dewakar Sharma confirmed the development and informed that Nand Lal was arrested on Saturday from his village.

Sharma also said that a police team also visited the village along with a doctor to examine the cow. Its mouth and jaw were found heavily injured and prompt medical aid was given to the animal, he added.

The incident follows the tragic death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala who drowned after collapsing in Velliyar river due to starvation and exhaustion, being unable to eat anything for over two weeks due to major injuries in her oral cavities, possibly after she was fed firecrackers-stuffed pineapple.