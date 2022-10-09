After EC order on 'bow and arrow' symbol, Aditya Thackeray's 'khokewale' attack on Eknath Shinde faction

Aditya Thackeray (File)

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday slammed the Eknath Shinde faction after the Election Commission froze the party's bow and arrow symbol and name for the upcoming Andheri Assembly elections.

"Khokewale" traitors committed this "shameless and vile act of freezing the name Shiv Sena and symbol", he tweeted, adding that the people of Maharashtra would not tolerate it.

"We will fight and win. We are on the side of the truth. Satyamev Jayate!" he said in the Marathi tweet.

On his Instagram page, Aaditya posted Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem "Agnipath."

The Thackeray family and leaders loyal to it claim the rebels accepted 'khoke' (crore) of money to topple Uddhav Thackeray's government.

Election Commission has barred both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions from using the party name Shiv Sena and its 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. The poll body has said that in Andheri East bypolls, neither of the two groups shall be permitted to use the symbol reserved for 'Shiv Sena'.

In an interim order over the claims by the rival factions for control of the organization, the poll watchdog asked them to suggest by Monday three name choices for their groups and symbols.

The Commission can allocate the name and symbol to both factions from the options submitted. The interim order came on Saturday on the Shinde faction's request seeking it be allocated the symbol as the Andheri East assembly bypoll is approaching.

