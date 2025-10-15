After Durgapur case, 18-year-old student in Delhi allegedly gang-raped on university campus

The police case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with charges including kidnapping and gang-rape. The incident comes just days after a medical college student was allegedly raped near the institute by a male classmate in Durgapur, West Bengal.

Police in Delhi have registered a case after an 18-year-old student at South Asian University (SAU) alleged that she was sexually assaulted by four men inside the campus on Sunday evening. Investigators say they are yet to identify the four accused mentioned in the survivor's complaint and that they have formed teams to nab them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, South Delhi) Ankit Chauhan said a First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged based on the survivor's statement, Hindustan Times reported. SAU is an international university located in southern Delhi's Maidan Garhi area.

Student blackmailed for days before assault

The survivor, a first-year student of Bachelor of Technology (BTech), alleged in her complaint that she had been receiving threatening emails from an unknown sender for several days ahead of the incident. The situation escalated on Sunday when she was sent morphed obscene photographs of herself, which had been created using her social media display picture. The survivor was also threatened that the pictures would be circulated among university students, she alleged. Later in the day, four identified men forced her into an empty room on the campus, where they sexually assaulted her.

Survivor alleges cover-up attempts by admin

In her complaint, the survivor detailed attempts by the university administration to cover up the crime. She said the hostel in-charge dismissed her account and instead leveled allegations against female students. The in-charge also allegedly advised the survivor to "take bath and change clothes." The student further alleged that university officials prevented her from contacting her mother and physically obstructed her from showing her injuries to her parents via video call. "The administration was not taking (me) seriously and not allowing (me) to involve any outsider," she stated in the complaint.

Incident comes days after Bengal rape case

A friend of the survivor on Monday contacted the police, after which the student underwent a medical examination at the state-run Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital. Police recorded the survivor's formal statement early on Tuesday. The police case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), with charges including kidnapping and gang-rape. The incident comes just days after a private medical college student was allegedly raped near the institute by a male classmate in Durgapur, West Bengal.