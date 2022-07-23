Headlines

After Droupadi Murmu's win, no 'change of guard' ceremony today at Rashtrapati Bhavan

England pacer Steve Finn announces retirement from all forms of cricket after 18 glorious years

DNA TV Show: Why Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand witnessing landslides, flood-like situation

Amrit Udyan to reopen for public from this date; check timings, ticket price and other details

Elvish Yadav becomes first wildcard contestant to be crowned winner of Bigg Boss OTT, beats Abhishek Malhan

After Droupadi Murmu's win, no 'change of guard' ceremony today at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Murmu was declared the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 06:18 AM IST

The Change of Guard ceremony will not be held on Saturday on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan due to the full dress rehearsal of the assumption of office by President-elect Droupadi Murmu. Murmu was declared the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday.

Greetings and wishes poured in following her win. Greetings and wishes poured in after National Democratic Alliance`s (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu registered her thumping victory in the presidential elections. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her election as new President of the country and said she has emerged as a ray of hope for citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden.

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his best wishes to Draupadi Murmu who will succeed him in the highest office of the country. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Smt. Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India," said Rashtrapati Bhavan in a tweet.

READ | Delhi Metro: Yellow Line services to be affected on Sunday due to track maintenance work

The Prime Minister said that India has scripted history as a daughter hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected President. "India scripts history. At a time when 1.3 billion Indians are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a daughter of India hailing from a tribal community born in a remote part of eastern India has been elected our President!" he said in a tweet.

Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha also congratulated his contender Droupadi Murmu."I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu on her victory in the Presidential Election 2022. I hope -- indeed, every Indian hopes -- that as the 15th President of India she functions as the Custodian of the Constitution without fear or favour. I join my fellow countrymen in extending best wishes to her," he said.

Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177.A total of 4,809 MPs and MLAs cast their votes in the polling that took place on July 18.Secretary General of Rajya Sabha and the Returning Officer for Presidential Election 2022, PC Mody handed over the certificate to President-elect Droupadi Murmu at her residence in Delhi.

READ | PM Modi hosts farewell dinner for outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind; Padma awardees, tribal leaders attend

