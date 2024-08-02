After Drishti IAS' Vikas Divyakirti, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar breaks his silence on UPSC aspirants death, says...

The incident occurred in a flooded basement at Rau's coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar after heavy rainfall on July 27

Anand Kumar, founder of the Super 30 coaching program, has addressed the recent controversy surrounding the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants. The incident occurred in a flooded basement at Rau's coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar after heavy rainfall on July 27.

Following the deaths, students have been protesting outside UPSC coaching centres in Old Rajinder Nagar, demanding answers and accountability. In an interview with news agency ANI, Anand Kumar emphasised the responsibility of well-known teachers to speak up during such incidents.

Kumar said, "As teachers, they should have spoken about the incident earlier and should address the issue now also. When you asked me to come and speak, it was my duty to speak. I am not against anyone but I want to say this to everyone that if you have made mistakes, then try to correct them. It is not justified to not accept your mistake. Anyone can make a mistake, but one should correct their mistakes and work according to the law," reported ANI.

He also highlighted that many coaching institutes misrepresent their faculties and called on the central and state governments to establish a centre to address students' concerns.

The deceased students were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalvin from Kerala. They died when rainwater flooded the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle on the evening of July 27.