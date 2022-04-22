After Delhi, Tamil Nadu government makes face masks mandatory, reimposes Rs 500 fine

File Photo

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 and fear of the 4th wave, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday reintroduced imposing penalties on those who don't wear a face mask and directed officials of the departments concerned to ensure that the rule was strictly followed across the state.

The decision to collect a fine of Rs 500 from members of the public was in the backdrop of laxity shown among people in adhering to covid-19 protocols while in public places, Principal Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

"We have directed the officials of local administration, health and police department to collect fines from those members of the public who were not seen wearing a facial mask while in public places," he told reporters.

After showing a decline in covid trend, both daily additions, as well as the active case in the state, have been on the rise over the past few days, with the state witnessing 39 new infections on Thursday.

Admitting that the collection of a fine for not wearing a mask was relaxed earlier (as new cases were waning in Tamil Nadu), Radhakrishnan said these days people were not seen wearing a face mask while in public.

The health department has directed all the district administration to collect the fine of Rs 500 from the public for not wearing a mask and appealed to the people to follow the covid prevention guidelines as laid down by the government.

Radhakrishnan and senior health department officials were inspecting the premises of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, here which reported 12 coronavirus cases on Thursday, even as 18 new infections have emerged.

To a query, he said the incident at IIT-M was not specific to that particular area and that it may happen anywhere if people do not follow the covid-19 protocols.