After Delhi police lathi-charge, Haryana rappers and singers rally behind NEET protesters: 'Soundtrack of dissent'

Haryana singers and rappers, including Dhanda Nyoliwala backed NEET protesters at Jantar Mantar after Delhi Police’s lathicharge, cancelling shows and urging PM Modi to listen to students.

Haryana’s top singers and rappers have come out in support of students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar. After Delhi Police used lathis and tear gas on protesters, several artists postponed shows and posted videos appealing to the Prime Minister.

'History remembers rebels'

In sympathy, rapper-singer Dhanda Nyoliwala postponed all of his next performances. For his 4.6 million followers, he updated his Instagram profile with a photo of Sonam Wangchuk and added, 'History remembers rebels, not boot lickers.' Nyoliwala stated in a Facebook video that governments come and go and that individuals in positions of authority shouldn't deny the rights of those who elected them. Citing Hitler and Gaddafi as examples, he called for a 'reasonable solution' and cautioned that history is rarely kind to leaders who disregard their subjects.

Appeals to PM from Haryana voices

Singer Dev Kumar Deva and Ankit Baliyan, who are well-known for their song 'Bhari court mein goli marenge meri jaan,' made direct appeals to Prime Minister Modi in Instagram videos. Both claimed that their illness prevented them from reaching Jantar Mantar, but they denounced the use of force against 'the country's future.' The pupils who had merely come to speak were referred to by Deva as 'your own.' According to Baliyan, the issue was about democratic freedoms rather than just students or the CJP. He added that an elected administration should listen to concerns rather than repress them. 'Police exist to protect citizens, not intimidate them,' he said.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to lead protesters towards PM Modi's residence: 'Huge security breach'

'They are firing lathis, not answer'

Fitness icon Sandeep Arya also released a video criticising the police action. He said paper leaks keep recurring in competitive exams and someone must be held responsible. Pointing out that many protesters were barely 15, Arya asked how a nation aspiring to be 'Vishwaguru' could use batons on schoolchildren. 'Dialogue, not force, resolves such issues,' Arya asserted after the removal of a video from Instagram and Facebook, suggesting that government intervention could have avoided the July 20 incident. Concurrently, singer Gulzaar Chhaniwala visited Jantar Mantar, calling on the Prime Minister to heed student voices as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest incorporated a distinct Haryanvi musical aspect.