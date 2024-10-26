Enforced under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, this rule applies to both private and government vehicles based on the final digit of their registration numbers—odd numbers on odd dates, and even numbers on even dates.

As a result of the first snowfall of the season, Sikkim is currently seeing a significant influx of tourists. There have been more tourists in Gangtok, Sikkim since the snow started to fall. The Sikkim government has implemented the "Odd-Even" regulation to alleviate traffic congestion in the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area.

With effect from November 5, 2024, this regulation attempts to ease traffic on Gangtok's busy streets. It will be in effect for an indeterminate amount of time after being put into effect under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988.

Depending on the final digit of their registration numbers, both government and private automobiles are subject to the odd-even system. Even-numbered dates can be driven by cars with registration numbers that finish in 0, 2, 4, 6, and 8, whereas odd-numbered dates can be driven by cars with registration numbers that end in 1, 3, 5, 7, and 9.

The rule applies to the municipal limits of Gangtok, particularly the section of the National Highway between Mayfair Fatak and GICI, Zero Point, during the hours of 9:30 AM and 12:00 PM and 3:30 PM and 6:00 PM when traffic is at its worst. Unrestricted movement is permitted during a grace period from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM, offering flexibility for a range of travel requirements. The goal of this new regulation is to make transportation easier for locals as well as the increasing number of visitors taking advantage of the snowfall this season.

A list of the rule's exceptions has been provided. The rule excludes important highways like Gangtok's Northern Bye-Pass and Indira Bye-Pass. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles are also exempt in order to guarantee continuous services. Only authorised vehicles will be on the road during the designated times, thanks to law enforcement's oversight of regulation compliance.

Senior officials, such as those at the level of Additional Secretary and above, shall not be subject to this restriction, the State Home Department said in an official letter. The protocol section of the department will issue special red exemption badges to these exempted personnel. If an official below the rank of Joint Secretary needs an exception, they must request it by October 26 and provide an explanation so that higher authorities can review it.

In 2016, Delhi implemented the odd-even vehicle plan, which limits the usage of vehicles depending on dates. Cars with odd-numbered license plates are allowed on odd dates, while those with even-numbered plates are allowed on even dates. Usually starting in the winter, when Delhi's air pollution levels are at their highest, the program aims to reduce carbon emissions from non-electric vehicles. However, experts have questioned its efficacy, pointing out that it largely impacts private vehicle users without appreciably reducing pollution.