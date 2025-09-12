After Delhi High Court, Bombay High Court receives bomb threat, search underway

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via e-mail that led to panic in the premises on Friday.

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat by email on Friday, causing panic inside the building. Judges, lawyers, staff and visitors were quickly told to leave as a safety measure. The scare came just hours after a similar email was sent to the Delhi High Court, which later proved to be a hoax. The authorities informed that an investigation was underway.

Reacting to this, Advocate Mangala Waghe told ANI, "Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today. So, the court has been vacated. Police are investigating it."

Another lawyer informed that the police have asked them to vacate the court premises. "Police told us to go out and that there is a bomb threat rumour. They told us that this is an order of the Chief Justice," he told ANI.

This comes as a major security scare gripped the Delhi High Court on Friday after an email threat warning of a bomb in and around the court premises led to panic and disruption of proceedings.

As the alert spread, all benches of the High Court rose immediately, and lawyers, litigants, and staff were evacuated from the premises. The sudden evacuation created scenes of chaos, with people rushing out of the court complex in fear.

Security forces, including Delhi Police and bomb disposal squads, swiftly cordoned off the area. Fire-fighter vehicles and ambulances were deployed on-site as a precautionary measure, while teams with sniffer dogs conducted a thorough search of the premises.

Sacchin Puri, Vice President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, said: "We are cooperating with the security personnel and, as a precaution, we have asked all lawyers to evacuate the court complex. All the benches have also risen."

Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey added, "A threat mail has circulated in which it is being said that the person is from ISIS. The content of the email is unclear. Police and bomb squad have reached the spot."

Another lawyer present at the court said, "We were asked by the security officials to vacate the court. The court proceedings have been stopped."

So far, no suspicious object has been recovered. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify those behind it.

A warning regarding a bomb threat to the High Court has been issued by an unidentified person or persons via email, Delhi police sources confirmed on Friday.

The threat email mentions the Delhi High Court and is addressed to the staff of the High Court with the subject line, "Pakistan Tamil Nadu collude for Holy Friday blasts. 3 bombs planted in judge room/court premises. Evacuate by 2 pm."

According to sources, the letter claims involvement of Pakistan while warning about the placement of three bombs at the court premises. The sender's email ID has been identified as "kanimozhi.thevidiya@outlook.com".

"The assets within the Police have been sown since 2017, for this Holy Friday. As a sample, today's blast in your Delhi High Court will clear the doubt of previous bluffs. Judge Chamber will detonate shortly after Mid-Day Islamic Prayers," the letter read, making controversial claims.

(With inputs from ANI)