After Delhi HC's order, Twitter reiterates it will comply with new IT rules

After the Delhi High Court's notice on a plea against non-compliance of Twitter with the new IT rules, the microblogging platform on Monday reiterated to comply with the guidelines.

The plea sought directions to the Centre to pass necessary instruction to Twitter India and Twitter to appoint resident grievance officer under Rule 4 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Ethics Code) Rules 2021 without any delay.

The High Court issued notice to the Centre and Twitter, seeking their stand on the plea.

A Twitter spokesperson told news agency IANS that as stated earlier, the micro-blogging platform strives to comply with applicable law in India.

"We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law," the Twitter spokesperson added.

While Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, Telegram, LinkedIn, etc. have either fully or partially complied with the new IT rules, Twitter is yet to follow suit.

Twitter last week requested the IT Ministry to consider a minimum of three-month extension in order for the company to implement the new intermediary guidelines.

Twitter, which witnessed a police raid on its offices in Delhi and Gurugram early this week related to the alleged Congress toolkit controversy, reaffirmed that it continues to accept grievances from users and law enforcement via its existing grievance redressal channel available under the new IT Rules.

The company spokesperson had said that it plans to advocate for changes to elements of these regulations that inhibit free, open public conversation.

"We will continue our constructive dialogue with the Indian government and believe it is critical to adopt a collaborative approach. It is the collective responsibility of elected officials, industry, and civil society to safeguard the interests of the public," the spokesperson said.

The new rules notified in the gazette of India on February 25 under the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules, 2021, came into effect from May 26.

