After Delhi, communal violence reported in 3 states on Hanuman Jayanti, 140 arrested

File photo

After the violent clashes that erupted on Ram Navami, reports of communal tensions emerged from multiple states once again on the occasion of the Hindu festival Hanuman Jayanti, during which processions and religious rallies were reportedly attacked.

Most notably, the Hanuman Jayanti communal clashes in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri caused a lot of ruckuses. Now, it is being reported that communal violence was experienced in three more states on Hanuman Jayanti – Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

The police in all three states conducted a flag march to control the situation and bring down the tensions caused by the communal clashes between groups. As many as 140 people have been arrested in connection with the incidents that led to the violence.

This is not the first time that reports of communal violence have shaken the country this month. Several states such as Gujarat, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh reported incidents of stone-pelting and arson during the occasion of Ram Navami.

Before this, stone-pelting was reported from Rajasthan’s Karauli area, where a Hindu religious procession was reportedly disrupted by a group of miscreants. The emergence of bouts of violence led to the police imposing Section 144 in parts of Rajasthan.

Reports of communal clashes emerged from New Delhi on Hanuman Jayanti, when a religious procession was reportedly stone-pelted by a group. The Delhi Police have arrested 21 people till now, with a high-level probe ordered by the Home Ministry.

New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) also saw a brawl breaking out inside the hostel on Ram Navami when two groups clashed, reportedly over the serving of non-vegetarian food in the mess and the disruption of a hawan.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, as many as 114 people have been booked by the authorities in connection with the communal violence. Over 80 people were taken into custody in Andhra Pradesh, where communal clashes resulted in 15 people being injured.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has said that the communal clashes being witnessed in parts of the country are part of a “conspiracy” and has urged state governments to probe the matter with utmost sincerity and seriousness.

