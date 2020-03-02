After Delhi and Telangana, coronavirus makes way into Rajasthan! Italian man tests positive for infection in Jaipur

An Italian national in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday tested positive for the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus infection. Initial tests conducted on the individual, currently admitted in the city's SMS Hospital, showed that he was infected with the virus. He has currently been kept under observation there.

After the initial results showed that the man tested positive for the virus, the samples were once again sent to Pune for cross-verification, where the results were reconfirmed that the man is indeed infected with the disease.

It has been learnt that the man was first admitted to a private hospital. He was then referred to SMS Hospital on Saturday. However, the hospital authorities are yet to make any official statement in this regard.

Sources told Zee Media that the infected patient was in touch with some other patients as well as he was kept in a normal ICU before the doctors decided to shift him to an isolation ward.

"A passenger landed in Jaipur from Italy on Feb 29. He was admitted to the isolation ward at a hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19 in the screening. He had tested negative. However, he tested positive in second testing," said Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma: He has been put in isolation ward of SMS Hospital. His samples will be sent again for testing since two different results were found in different tests. People who came in his contact till Feb 29 will also be screened for COVID-19. https://t.co/fudooqnqzG — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare briefed the media about the country's preparations to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak that has so far claimed over 3,000 lives globally.

Speaking at a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that two positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Delhi and Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in India to five.

Vardhan also informed that existing visas will remain suspended for China and Iran and the restrictions may be further extended if needed.

"Under the travel advisory, existing visas including e-visas will remain suspended for China and Iran. As the situation develops, the travel restrictions may be further extended to other countries also," he said.

The minister further advised Indians "to avoid non-essential travel to China, Iran, Korea, Singapore, and Italy."

With 42 more deaths reported from China on Monday, the death toll in the country now stands at 2,912. The outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 3,000 people globally.

The virus has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world. It is believed to have spread late last year from a Wuhan market that sold wild animals.