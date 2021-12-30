After Delhi and Mumbai, massive COVID-19 surge recorded in Kolkata; flights from UK suspended

Amid the current surge of COVID-19 cases in India, people fear a third wave of the pandemic hitting the country soon. After a spike in infections in Mumbai and Delhi, West Bengal’s Kolkata has recorded a huge single-day spike in COVID-19 cases.

According to the official data, Kolkata has recorded a total of 1090 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of cases has seemingly doubled as compared to yesterday when a total of 540 cases were recorded in the city.

West Bengal has reported 2218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in the state, with the city of Kolkata accounting for nearly half of the tally. It has prompted the authorities to take stricter measures to control the infection rate, including new international travel guidelines.

The West Bengal government on Thursday decided to suspend all direct flights temporarily from the United Kingdom to Kolkata with effect from January 3 amid the Omicron scare and the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

From January 3, all the flyers arriving from non-at-risk countries in the state have to undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test upon landing at their own cost. The government order said that passengers will be required to pre-book the test before their flight.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing in Kolkata because it is a transit point for most of the international travellers in the state.

As per PTI reports, CM Banerjee said, “Most omicron cases are being detected among people coming on flights from the UK. It's a fact that the omicron carriers are coming via international flights. The Centre must decide on imposing restrictions on flights from countries where omicron cases are high.”

She had also said that as of now, there is no need to impose COVID-19 restrictions across the state since it can impact the economy and multiple businesses. The chief minister said that necessary restrictions will be imposed in areas that account for a higher number of cases.