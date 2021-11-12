After COVID-19, norovirus cases reported in Kerala; check symptoms, prevention

The whole world is yet to get out from the coronavirus pandemic and in the meantime, Norovirus cases have been confirmed in the Wayanad district of Kerala. After the cases came to light, the Kerala government has said that people need to be vigilant against this contagious virus.

The Norovirus spreads through contaminated water and food and is also known as the vomiting bug as the patient suffers from vomiting and diarrhoea. The infection normally peaks in the winter months.

Two weeks ago, a rare norovirus infection was reported in about 13 students of a veterinary college at Pukode near Vithiri in the Wayanad district. However, health officials have said that the situation has been brought under control and no further outbreak has been reported. They said that they are also preparing a collection of data of the students of the College of Veterinary Sciences besides conducting awareness campaigns as part of preventive measures.

Like coronavirus, norovirus is also a contagious infection. The symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, nausea and abdominal pain. It is said to be able to spread easily through contact with infected people or contaminated surfaces, but only a few of those infected can make another person sick. Public Health England has described it as a 'winter vomiting bug'.

Officials of the Veterinary College said that the infection was first detected in students living in hostels outside the campus. Health officials collected the samples without delay and sent them to the Institute of Virology (NIV) in Alappuzha for tests. State Health Minister Veena George chaired a meeting of health officials here and took stock of the situation in Wayanad. According to a health department release, the minister directed the officials to intensify the activities to contain the spread of the virus.

It is being said that at present there is nothing to worry about this virus but there is a dire need for everyone to be alert. Officials said that preventive activities, including 'super chlorination', are underway. Superchlorination is a water purification process in which the addition of excess chlorine to the water supply accelerates chemical reactions or leads to disinfection within a short period of time.

To prevent this infection, the water sources should be clean and with proper prevention and treatment, this disease can be cured quickly. Everyone should be aware of this disease and its prevention measures.

Precautions to be taken

Stay at home if you are experiencing norovirus symptoms.

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water.

Unlike for COVID-19, alcohol gels do not kill off norovirus so soap and water is best.

A bleach-based household cleaner or a combination of bleach and hot water should be used to disinfect potentially contaminated household surfaces.

If you are ill, avoid cooking and helping prepare meals for others until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped.

Wash any contaminated clothing or bedding using detergent and at 60°C, and if possible, wear disposable gloves to handle contaminated items.