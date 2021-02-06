After correctly predicting outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates warns of 2 more upcoming disasters

American business mogul and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have yet again warned us about two disasters that could devastate the entire globe.

Gates, who had predicted the outbreak of a pandemic like COVID-19 in 2015, told Derek Muller, who runs the popular YouTube channel “Veritasium”, over a video call that 'climate change' and 'bio-terrorism' are two disasters that human beings are not prepared for.

Speaking on bio-terrorism, Gates said that an individual could now easily engineer a deadly virus, and the possibility of encountering such viruses is more than any naturally-caused epidemics like the COVID-19.

He further said that if a disaster like that strikes, human-kind is possibly looking towards a death toll that is greater than the current pandemic. And since it's man-made it has a chance of happening every year.

On the COVID-19 crisis, he said that 'there is no good feeling' with something like that.

“Respiratory diseases are very scary because you’re still walking around on a plane, a bus when you’re infectious. Unlike some other diseases like ebola where you are mostly in a hospital bed by the time viral load infects other people,” Gates had said.

In 2015, Bill Gates gave a Ted Talk stating that a highly infectious virus will ravage mankind in the near future. Gates predicted this soon after the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014.

“The world is simply not prepared to deal with a disease, an especially virulent flu, for example, that infects large numbers of people very quickly.” Gates had said in the interview.

“Of all the things that could kill 10 million people or more, by far the most likely is an epidemic,” he added.