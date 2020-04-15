After Corona, COVID and Lockdown, newborn baby named 'Sanitiser' in UP's Saharanpur

A newborn boy in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district has been named 'Sanitiser'. His father Omvir Singh, resident of Vijay Vihar, said he had named his son 'Sanitizer' because it had the capacity to fight against the coronavirus. "Whenever people will talk of Corona, they will remember that it was Sanitizer that saved them", Omvir said as quoted by IANS.

Sanitiser was born on Sunday in a hospital and his mother Monika said that as soon as her husband announced that his son would be named 'Sanitiser, all medical staff started smiling.

The couple has asked all relatives and family members to wait for the lockdown to be lifted before they celebrate the baby's coming.

Before sanitiser, a baby girl born in Gorakhpur on the day of Janata Curfew has been named 'Corona', while a boy born a week later in Deoria district of the state has been named 'Lockdown'.

In Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, a newborn boy has been named 'COVID'.

Can we really imagine how these kids are going to survive their school days?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister has extended the lockdown in the country till May 3 due to the surge in a number of positive cases for Coronavirus.