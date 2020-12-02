After clicking on 'wrong' link, student loses IIT Bombay seat

In an unfortunate incident, an 18-year-old student has lost his seat in the prestigious IIT Bombay after he clicked on the "wrong" link. The student named Siddhant Batra secured an All India Rank of 270 in the JEE Advanced exams.

Batra wanted to apply for a four-year electrical engineering course in IIT Bombay but unfortunately clicked on the link which was meant to withdraw from the process. He has now sought direction from the Supreme Court to urge the institution to admit him.

IIT Bombay had clearly stated to him that all the seats for the course were full, and the proper admission rules had to be followed.

At first, the student filed a petition in the Bombay High Court earlier in November. The court had initially directed IIT Bombay to consider the students' petition. In his petition, he claimed he had clicked the wrong link which was meant to withdraw his seat. He intended to freeze the seat.

According to the plea, he clicked the 'freeze' option on the page, which he believed confirmed his seat and completed the admission process. But, when he was surfing the official website looking for further updates, he received a declaration that read 'I would like to withdraw from the seat allocation process of JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority).'

The petition further stated that his parents had died, and he worked hard to crack the IIT- JEE exams. It further mentioned that he had lost his father when he was a child and was brought up by his mother who died in 2018.

The final list of students uploaded on the IIT portal also did not have Batra's name on the list.