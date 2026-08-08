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After CM Vijay's all-party meet, Tamil Nadu MPs vow to oppose delimitation bill; DMK skips

The meeting convened by Vijay was held at Kalaivanar Arangam in state capital Chennai. It was attended by 21 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, mainly from the Congress, the VCK, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, and IUML.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 08, 2026, 09:50 PM IST

After CM Vijay's all-party meet, Tamil Nadu MPs vow to oppose delimitation bill; DMK skips
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday (August 8) said that the southern state's parliamentary representation must remain untouched, saying the issue was beyond party politics. The comments came during a meeting with Members of Parliament (MPs) from Tamil Nadu, held to formulate a response to the central government's proposed delimitation bill. However, major regional parties -- including the DMK and the AIADMK -- kept away from the key meeting.

The meeting convened by Vijay was held at Kalaivanar Arangam in state capital Chennai. It was reportedly attended by 21 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, mainly from the Congress party, the VCK, CPI, CPI(M), MDMK, and IUML. The participating leaders have unanimously agreed to strongly object to any redrawing of constituencies that could reduce Tamil Nadu's political representation at the national level.

Speaking after the meeting, Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram told reporters: "This is an issue that concerns Tamil Nadu’s rights and Tamil Nadu’s representation in the Parliament of India. Tamil Nadu can’t be diminished in the Parliament of India. Tamil Nadu’s place in the Parliament of India must be preserved. Any delimitation, whatever might be that formula, whether it is based on population or a uniform increase, will diminish our role in Parliament, and that can’t be allowed."

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had earlier announced that it would boycott the meeting called by Vijay. DMK MP Kanimozhi said the meet was unnecessary and alleged that it had been called to divert attention from the Cauvery river water dispute. Earlier in the day, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) party, which is active in Punjab, announced its support for the delimitation bill, a day after its leader met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The developments come amid reports that the Centre wants to reintroduced the delimitation bill during a special three-day session after the Independence Day (August 15). However, there has been no official statement from the government about such a move.

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