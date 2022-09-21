After Chandigarh University row, protests erupt in Lovely Professional University after student dies by suicide

Representational image

Just days after the massive controversy in Chandigarh University broke out after reports of obscene videos of students leaking triggered protests in the hostel, another uproar of students has risen from Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU).

Students in LPU are holding massive protests in the college after a student allegedly committed suicide in a hostel room. The protesting students alleged this was the second suicide reported on the campus on the outskirts of Jalandhar city in the past 10 days.

The student, who was from Kerala and was studying B.Design at Lovely Professional University (LPU), took the extreme step on Tuesday, they said. Soon after, other students of the university held a protest on campus. Policemen have been deployed outside the university campus.

The police officials of Phagwara said that as per the prima facie reports, the student committed suicide due to some personal problems being faced by him, as suggested by the suicide note discovered after his death inside the hostel.

While the authorities are urging students to not believe any rumours that are emerging regarding the death of the student, hostel residents are continuing their protests, prompting strict action and investigation by the university.

In a statement posted on LPU’s Twitter handle, it said, “The initial investigation by the police, and the content of the suicide note point towards personal issues of the deceased. The university is providing full support to the authorities for further investigation.”

LPU further added, “The University mourns the loss of the student and expresses its condolences to the bereaved family.”

This comes just a few days after a controversy broke out in Chandigarh University, where students alleged that they were being filmed inside the washroom and while changing clothes by another female student, who was sharing the videos with her close aides.

However, Chandigarh University has denied all allegations of any such incidents, while the accused student and two of her aides have been arrested by the police and sent to seven days of police remand.

(With inputs of agencies)

