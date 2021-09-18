After Capt Amarinder Singh's exit, who are the probable Chief Minister candidates for Punjab?

As Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation today (September 18), just four months ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab, speculations are on as to who will be the next face of the state.

As per reports, amid the speculations, the emerging face of the Congress party is former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar. The party wants to represent the state with a non-Sikh chief ministerial face to tackle the Aam Aadmi Party that is gaining traction in the state.

While all parties struggle with their choices, here is a list of probable chief ministerial candidates for Punjab:

Navjot Singh Sidhu

It is obvious with the ongoing tussle in Congress that Navjot Singh Sidhu is one of the top contenders for the chief ministerial position. He currently holds the position of the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

The trouble began when Sidhu was appointed as chief of the PCC and Amarinder Singh strongly opposed it. Sidhu joined the Congress party in 2017 and was elected to the Punjab Legislative Assembly from Amritsar East.

Sunil Jakhar

Another member of Congress who is eyeing the chief ministerial position is Sunil Jakhar. He may seem unlikely to hold a post but as the Aam Aadmi Party is gaining its power in Punjab, Congress might have to consider a non-Sikh candidate for elections.

Jakhar has been elected thrice consecutively from the Abohar constituency from 2002 to 2017. He was also elected from Gurdaspur, Punjab to the Lok Sabha the Lower House of Parliament in a by-election.

Pratap Singh Bajwa

Pratap Singh Bajwa is the MP of Rajya Sabha from Punjab and has represented Gurdaspur from 2009-2014 as a member of Lok Sabha.

He began his political career in 1976 as a student and became the President of Youth Congress in 1982 and later the President of State Congress.

Ambika Soni

Ambika Soni was elected as the President of the Indian Youth Congress in 1975 where she worked closely with Sanjay Gandhi. In 1976 she was elected to Rajya Sabha and later in 1988, she became the President of the All India Mahila Congress.

She has served as the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and as the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee from 1999 to 2006. She was also the Minister of Tourism and Minister of Culture in UPA I government from 2006 to 2009.