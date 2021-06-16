After black fungus, case of green fungus hits India - Who are more at risk?

Headlines

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Doctor-turned-IAS Officer who cracked UPSC exam in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Meet man who slept on station, started with Rs 1000, now runs Rs 36000 crore company, know his net worth, business

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Key witness Anita Sheoran joins race to succeed Brij Bhushan as WFI chief

Bill to replace Delhi services ordinance most undemocratic paper ever tabled in Parliament: AAP

Throat infection: 7 superfoods to fight tonsillitis

Lung disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

Ahead of Dream Girl 2, 10 Bollywood actors who played women on-screen 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

"Underpaid in DDLJ & rejected by Filmfare:" Kumar Sanu reveals the truth | Interview | ZAA 2023

Zee National Achievers' Award 2023: DMCL CEO in conversation with content creator Shubham Gaur

DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda smashes records with 46 million YouTube views in 24 hours

Bro box office collection day 4: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej film falls flat on first Monday with massive 77% drop

Made in Heaven 2 trailer: Arjun, Sobhita's wedding drama returns; tackles issues like abuse, fairness obsession and more

HomeIndia

India

After black fungus, case of green fungus hits India - Who are more at risk?

Amid the rising cases of black fungus, the first ever case of green fungus has been detected in the country.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 16, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the rising cases of black fungus - also known as mucormycosis - in the country, the first ever case of green fungus has been detected in the country.

What is Green Fungus? Early symptoms and more

Green fungus is also known as Aspergillosis and the infection from green fungus can cause bleeding from nose and high fever. Green fungus can also cause severe weight loss and weakness. It is learnt that all these symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai.

Doctors, however, are of the view that more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the reports, the first case of green fungus was found in a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. It is learnt that the man underwent a test after getting suspicious that he had contracted the deadly dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis) infection.

After diagnosis it was found that the man was suffering from green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood. It is still not known whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients.

It is said that those recovering from COVID-19 are more at risk of getting infected with green fungus but this theory requires more studies

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Radhika Ghai, first Indian woman entrepreneur to enter unicorn club, built Rs 9000 crore company

Man tempts fate by riding giant crocodile, viral video terrifies internet

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

DNA Special: What is Translunar Injection and how it is being used in Chandrayaan-3 for moon landing?

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE