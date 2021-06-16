After black fungus, case of green fungus hits India - Who are more at risk?

Amid the rising cases of black fungus, the first ever case of green fungus has been detected in the country.

Amid the rising cases of black fungus - also known as mucormycosis - in the country, the first ever case of green fungus has been detected in the country.

What is Green Fungus? Early symptoms and more

Green fungus is also known as Aspergillosis and the infection from green fungus can cause bleeding from nose and high fever. Green fungus can also cause severe weight loss and weakness. It is learnt that all these symptoms were found in the patient who was airlifted from Indore to Mumbai.

Doctors, however, are of the view that more research is needed on whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from COVID-19.

According to the reports, the first case of green fungus was found in a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. The patient is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. It is learnt that the man underwent a test after getting suspicious that he had contracted the deadly dreaded black fungus infection (mucormycosis) infection.

After diagnosis it was found that the man was suffering from green fungus (Aspergillosis) infection in his sinuses, lungs and blood. It is still not known whether the nature of green fungus infection in people who have recovered from Covid-19 is different from other patients.

It is said that those recovering from COVID-19 are more at risk of getting infected with green fungus but this theory requires more studies