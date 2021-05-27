After black fungus, another fungal infection Nasal Aspergillosis on rise, 8 patients in Gujarat

New Delhi: Amidst growing cases of black, white and yellow fungus across the country, a new type of fungus has scared people. 262 black fungus patients are undergoing treatment in Vadodara, Gujarat. Along with them, there is an increasing risk of another fungal infection in the city named Nasal Aspergillosis.

Doctors are also surprised by this new infection, that occurs in the sinus. According to the information, this infection is happening to coronavirus patients or people who have recovered from the virus.

SSG Hospital in Vadodara has found 8 patients with this new fungal infection who were admitted last week. Dr Sheetal Mistry, Consultant of Covid-19 for city and district administration, told a news publication, "Pulmonary aspergillosis is usually seen in immuno-compromised patients, but aspergillosis of the sinus is rare. This disease is now seen in those patients who have been cured of Covid or are undergoing treatment. However, aspergillosis is not as dangerous as black fungus (mucormycosis)."

According to doctors, so many cases of fungal infections are coming because steroids are being used to treat patients. The use of non-sterile water to hydrate oxygen supply can also be a reason.

There have also been 13 cases of Multi Drugs Resistance Yeast Infection Candida Auris at SSG Hospital. It may be noted that 262 patients of black fungus (mucormycosis) are undergoing treatment in two government hospitals (SSG and Gotri Medical College) in Vadodara.

There is a decline in cases of coronavirus in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to give a concession of up to one hour in night curfew in 36 cities. Whereas the restrictions imposed during the day will remain intact. This was announced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that the ban on movement of people will remain in force from 9 am to 6 am in 36 cities from Friday. Currently, the night curfew is in force from 8 pm in the evening to 6 pm in the morning.