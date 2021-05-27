After black fungus and white fungus, another fungal infection aspergillosis, hits India

Amid the rising mucormycosis or black fungus cases across India, another invasive fungal infection — Nasal aspergillosis — has been reported in Gujarat's Vadodara. The fungal infection has been reported among COVID-19 positive patients as well as those who have recovered from the deadly virus.

According to a leading news portal, at least eight patients of aspergillosis are currently undergoing treatment in Vadodara.

Dr Sheetal Mistry, advisor for Covid-19 to the city and district administration, said that pulmonary aspergillosis is seen in immuno-compromised patients but aspergillosis of the sinuses is a rare occurrence.

According to Mistry, the cases of fungal infections are rising due to the usage of steroids for treating Covid patients as well as the use of non-sterile water used for hydrating the oxygen supply.

Mistry said that aspergillosis cannot be classified by colour codes as it is found in different colours. In some cases, it shows brown, bluish-green, yellowish-green, green, and even gray.