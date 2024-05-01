FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
After Birch, Curlie's, another popular Goa nightclub, sealed due to..., was earlier linked to high-profile death case, check details

Curlie's is a popular beachside pub in North Goa which has been sealed by the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) authorities. The nightclub has been repeatedly flouting regulatory norms.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 12:30 AM IST

Goa's nightclubs have been under scrutiny since the fatal incident at Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa's Arpora. Another Goa club has been shut off by authorities during the crackdown on such outlets. The recent fire incident at Birch have put a spotlight on such places for non compliance. 

Why Curlie's has been sealed? 

Curlie's is a popular beachside pub in North Goa which has been sealed by the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) authorities on Friday after they ordered a complete inspection of licensing, safety norms and operational compliance of nightlife establishments in the region which is known as the party capital of Goa. 

According to CRZ officials, the inspection drive started to penalise those beachside pubs and shacks who were not adhering to environmental, fire safety and licensing regulations mandated under CRZ norms. During the review, the CRZ authorities found serious violations by the nightclub prompting authorities to take strict action. 

The nightclub was earlier also involved in a high profile case linked to the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in August 2022. At the time, the authorities had demolished a portion of the pub. However, even after a serious incident, damage and repeated warnings, the nightclub allegedly continued to violate regulatory norms, officials said. 

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who own the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa where 25 people were killed in a fire earlier this month, were deported from Thailand to India and arrested upon arrival at the Delhi airport on Tuesday (December 16). The Goa Police released the first picture of the Delhi-based entrepreneurs after their deportation, which shows them in custody at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

