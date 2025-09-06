After Bihar, will Election Commission conduct controversial SIR across India? Report says...

In the recent SIR in Bihar, 65 lakh names were deleted from the draft electoral list. The ECI said 25 lakh voters were removed for having migrated, 22 lakh have died, nearly 10 lakh were "not found" at their addresses, and seven lakh were deleted for being registered in more than one constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is reportedly planning to carry out the controversial exercise of revising electoral rolls -- known as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) -- across the country. According to a report by India Today, Chief Electoral Officers from all states and union territories will meet with officials of the central poll body to discuss preparedness for the exercise. The push comes at a time when an ongoing SIR in poll-bound Bihar has triggered a massive political storm.

What is Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls?

SIR is a time-bound verification process conducted by the ECI to ensure accuracy in voter lists. It involves including all eligible voters, removing ineligible ones (such as those who may have died or shifted to another location), and correcting any discrepancies. The exercise is conducted through door-to-door enumeration by Booth Level Officers, who are assisted by other officials and volunteers. The most recent instance of SIR is the one carried out in Bihar this year. The last such exercise in Bihar was done in 2003.

What were the results of Bihar SIR this year?

In the recently-concluded SIR in Bihar, 65 lakh names were deleted from the draft electoral list. The ECI said that 25 lakh voters were removed for having migrated, 22 lakh have died, nearly 10 lakh were "not found" at their addresses, and seven lakh were deleted for being registered in more than one constituency. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 30. Assembly elections in Bihar are expected to take place by the end of this year.

Why is SIR controversial and what did ECI say?

The Bihar SIR kicked up a major political storm, with Opposition leaders alleging it was done to better the chances of the ruling NDA alliance. The EC has vehemently rejected the Opposition's allegations. The case also reached the Supreme Court, which refused to stall the exercise and said it would not interfere in the functioning of a constitutional body. The court, however, directed the ECI to publish data on removed voters and the reasons for their deletion.