After Bihar, SIR in Delhi? Chief Electoral Officer begins preparations, check details

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has begun preparations for a special intensive revision (SIR) of the national capital's voter list. According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, the verification drive is set to be completed by October 26. As an initial step, voters in Delhi will be asked to check their names and those of their parents in the baseline voter list of 2002, according to the Delhi CEO. "This will be helpful during house-to-house visits to collect required documents," the office said in a statement.

What are the details of the Delhi SIR?

According to an official notice, the 2002 voter list has been uploaded to the Delhi CEO's website. Now, in cases where the voter's name does not appear or there is a discrepancy, the elector must submit a proof of identity with the enumeration form. According to latest data, Delhi has nearly 83.4 lakh male and 71.74 lakh female voters. The Election Commission has said that a nationwide SIR of voter lists for all states and union territories must be completed by October 26 this year.

What is SIR and what's the controversy over it?

SIR is a time-bound verification process conducted by the ECI, aimed at ensuring accuracy in voter lists. It involves including all eligible voters, removing ineligible ones (such as those who may have died or moved to another location), and correcting any discrepancies. Earlier this year, the ECI ordered a SIR in Bihar, as part of which more than 65 lakh names have been deleted from the voter list. The Bihar SIR has triggered a massive political row and fueled the Opposition's allegations of a large-scale voter fraud by the ECI. Leaders from the Congress and other Oppositions parties have accused the ECI of wrongdoing and said the exercise is an attempt to "steal" the elections in Bihar, due to be held by the end of this year. The case has also reached the Supreme Court, which said it can nullify the entire drive if any illegality is found.