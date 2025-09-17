After Bihar, SIR in Delhi? Chief Electoral Officer begins preparations, check details

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Meet Sunil Grover's lesser-known wife, stays away from limelight, has net worth of crores, she's responsible for..., works as...

BIG tension for Pakistan as India gears up to buy 114 Rafale jets, 6 P-8I jets, and more post Op Sindoor

Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Karan Johar says 'shine on son' to Aryan Khan: 'You treaded a path that many never..'

PCB-ICC standoff eases? Pakistan claims match referee Andy Pycroft 'apologised' for IND-PAK handshake incident in Asia Cup 2025

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Ambani family arrive at premiere of Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood - Watch

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'

Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Deepti Sharma reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?

Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet

Aryan Khan clicks SRK's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

HomeIndia

INDIA

After Bihar, SIR in Delhi? Chief Electoral Officer begins preparations, check details

SIR is a time-bound verification process conducted by the ECI, aimed at ensuring accuracy in voter lists. It involves including all eligible voters, removing ineligible ones (such as those who may have died or moved to another location), and correcting any discrepancies. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

After Bihar, SIR in Delhi? Chief Electoral Officer begins preparations, check details
According to an official notice, the 2002 voter list has been uploaded to the Delhi CEO's website.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has begun preparations for a special intensive revision (SIR) of the national capital's voter list. According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, the verification drive is set to be completed by October 26. As an initial step, voters in Delhi will be asked to check their names and those of their parents in the baseline voter list of 2002, according to the Delhi CEO. "This will be helpful during house-to-house visits to collect required documents," the office said in a statement.

What are the details of the Delhi SIR?

According to an official notice, the 2002 voter list has been uploaded to the Delhi CEO's website. Now, in cases where the voter's name does not appear or there is a discrepancy, the elector must submit a proof of identity with the enumeration form. According to latest data, Delhi has nearly 83.4 lakh male and 71.74 lakh female voters. The Election Commission has said that a nationwide SIR of voter lists for all states and union territories must be completed by October 26 this year.

What is SIR and what's the controversy over it?

SIR is a time-bound verification process conducted by the ECI, aimed at ensuring accuracy in voter lists. It involves including all eligible voters, removing ineligible ones (such as those who may have died or moved to another location), and correcting any discrepancies. Earlier this year, the ECI ordered a SIR in Bihar, as part of which more than 65 lakh names have been deleted from the voter list. The Bihar SIR has triggered a massive political row and fueled the Opposition's allegations of a large-scale voter fraud by the ECI. Leaders from the Congress and other Oppositions parties have accused the ECI of wrongdoing and said the exercise is an attempt to "steal" the elections in Bihar, due to be held by the end of this year. The case has also reached the Supreme Court, which said it can nullify the entire drive if any illegality is found.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man in Texas? Details here
How has Donald Trump reacted to beheading of Indian origin man? Details here
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique for calmness, says, 'One really effective meditation is...'
Abhay Deol starts his day with THIS powerful ancient yogic technique
Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin, better digestion, overall health
Malaika Arora swears by her morning retinol juice recipe for radiant skin
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key departments; check details
Major reshuffling in Madhya Pradesh, 18 IAS officers transferred across key depa
Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said
Has Israel committed genocide in Gaza? THIS is what UN investigators have said
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE