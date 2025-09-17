After Bihar, SIR in Delhi? Chief Electoral Officer begins preparations, check details

2009 IPL champions in line to join Ajit Agarkar as BCCI plots India's selection committee revamp
Shocking! Mother, daughter carrying same man’s child?? Here’s the truth?
Aryan Khan clicks Shah Rukh Khan's photo with paps at The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere, viral video breaks the internet
Meet Sunil Grover's lesser-known wife, stays away from limelight, has net worth of crores, she's responsible for..., works as...
BIG tension for Pakistan as India gears up to buy 114 Rafale jets, 6 P-8I jets, and more post Op Sindoor
Ahead of The Ba***ds of Bollywood release, Karan Johar says 'shine on son' to Aryan Khan: 'You treaded a path that many never..'
PCB-ICC standoff eases? Pakistan claims match referee Andy Pycroft 'apologised' for IND-PAK handshake incident in Asia Cup 2025
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Ambani family arrive at premiere of Aryan Khan's series The Ba***ds of Bollywood - Watch
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'
Will India shake hands with Pakistan in Women’s ODI World Cup 2025? Deepti Sharma reacts
INDIA
SIR is a time-bound verification process conducted by the ECI, aimed at ensuring accuracy in voter lists. It involves including all eligible voters, removing ineligible ones (such as those who may have died or moved to another location), and correcting any discrepancies. Read on to know more.
Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has begun preparations for a special intensive revision (SIR) of the national capital's voter list. According to a notification issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, the verification drive is set to be completed by October 26. As an initial step, voters in Delhi will be asked to check their names and those of their parents in the baseline voter list of 2002, according to the Delhi CEO. "This will be helpful during house-to-house visits to collect required documents," the office said in a statement.
According to an official notice, the 2002 voter list has been uploaded to the Delhi CEO's website. Now, in cases where the voter's name does not appear or there is a discrepancy, the elector must submit a proof of identity with the enumeration form. According to latest data, Delhi has nearly 83.4 lakh male and 71.74 lakh female voters. The Election Commission has said that a nationwide SIR of voter lists for all states and union territories must be completed by October 26 this year.
SIR is a time-bound verification process conducted by the ECI, aimed at ensuring accuracy in voter lists. It involves including all eligible voters, removing ineligible ones (such as those who may have died or moved to another location), and correcting any discrepancies. Earlier this year, the ECI ordered a SIR in Bihar, as part of which more than 65 lakh names have been deleted from the voter list. The Bihar SIR has triggered a massive political row and fueled the Opposition's allegations of a large-scale voter fraud by the ECI. Leaders from the Congress and other Oppositions parties have accused the ECI of wrongdoing and said the exercise is an attempt to "steal" the elections in Bihar, due to be held by the end of this year. The case has also reached the Supreme Court, which said it can nullify the entire drive if any illegality is found.