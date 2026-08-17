After Bihar, mishap in MP? Stampede-like situation at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Mandir, details here

Several devotees were injured in a stampede-like situation at Ujjain’s Nath Chandeshwar Temple on Nag Panchami due to a heavy crowd and collapsing barricades.

A stampede-like situation broke out at the Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning. At least three people were injured in the chaos and have been taken to hospital. Officials said the incident happened after a large crowd gathered for prayers during the holy month of Shravan.

What happened in Ujjain

The incident happened in Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Mandir. Officials reported that after praying at Shree Bada Ganesh Mandir and Shree Harsiddhi Mata Shaktipeeth Temple, a sizable crowd had arrived at the temple. There was pushing and crowding close to barricades due to the rush at Harsiddhi Chauraha. The throng shoved and crushed three persons, injuring them. For treatment, they were brought to the district hospital.

Meenu, a mother whose son was hurt, told ANI: "This happened at Harsiddhi Chauraha." While travelling to Nath Chandreshwar Mandir for darshan, he ran into a roadblock. There had been a stampede. No one assisted him. He was hauled here by just one man. There was a sizable gathering outside the temple, as seen in photos and videos taken there. To manage the situation, senior police officers arrived at the scene. The stampede's precise cause is still unknown. An official statement will be released following an inquiry, but officials said it seemed to be connected to the sizable crowd.

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Similar incident in Bihar hours earlier

Seven people perished in a stampede-like circumstance at Ashokdham Temple in Lakhisarai, Bihar, just hours before the Ujjain disaster. Numerous others suffered injuries as well. A barricade crumbled because of the enormous throng, according to District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar. Panic also resulted from a live electrical wire falling on people. "At least seven women devotees died, and 14 others were injured in the stampede near Ashok Dham halt railway station in Lakhisarai on Monday morning," Kumar told PTI. Later, the situation in Lakhisarai was stabilised. Both occurrences occurred during Shravan, a time when many people visit temples to offer prayers.