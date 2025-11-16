FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan

After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?

Massive Gen Z protest in Mexico against president Sheinbaum over assassination of..., clashes erupt between hooded protestors, police; several arrested

'Yuvraj, wife left me': Yograj Singh opens up on loneliness, says he's ready to die

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya drops BOMBSHELL allegations day after disowning family: 'Cursed me..., dirty kidney for election ticket...'

Delhi Blast: Who is Dr Priyanka Sharma? Haryana woman doctor linked to 'white collar' terror module detained in J-K

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tej Pratap Yadav reacts to sister Rohini Acharya's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

Tej Pratap reacts to sister Rohini's allegations: 'People of Bihar will...'

'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens

'Boycott Varanasi': Rajamouli's old tweet 'I never liked Rama' goes viral

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update

Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major upda

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences

Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone

Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned

IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings

IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93

HomeIndia

INDIA

After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?

CM Nitish Kumar is set to return for a tenth term, the report said citing sources familiar with the talks on power sharing. But the Bharatiya Janata Party will likely get a greater representation in the state cabinet, the report said after a key meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Nov 16, 2025, 04:27 PM IST

After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?
PM Modi with Nitish Kumar and Chirag Paswan.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a decisive victory in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly elections, and it is now time for government formation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to return for a tenth term, NDTV reported citing sources familiar with the talks on power sharing. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely get a greater representation in the state cabinet, the report said after a key meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the report, the BJP -- which won a few more seats than its ally JD(U) -- will be represented by 15 to 16 ministers in the new government. Around 14 ministers will be picked from Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the report added. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vikas), which got 19 seats, may get three cabinet positions. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha are expected to get one ministerial role each. The report said that the leaders agreed on a formula of one ministerial position per six MLAs.

Bihar Election 2025 results

The NDA has swept the Bihar assembly elections, results for which were declared on Friday. The alliance scored a double-century, winning 202 seats, of which the BJP won 89 and emerged as the single-largest party. It was closely followed by the JD(U) which won 85 seats. The opposition alliance or the Mahagathbandhan suffered a humiliating defeating, securing a total of 35 seats, of which the RJD won 25 and the Congress 6. Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to open its account despite significant campaigning and having fielded candidates in almost all constituencies.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Boycott Varanasi': Amid backlash on SS Rajamouli's comment on Lord Hanuman, his old tweet 'I never liked Lord Rama' goes viral, fumes netizens
'Boycott Varanasi': Rajamouli's old tweet 'I never liked Rama' goes viral
Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major update
Not Sanju Samson! Chennai Super Kings confirm captain for IPL 2026 in major upda
NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks due to..., says, 'No contract, No coffee'
Why NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani calls for boycott of Starbucks?
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidden factor reducing lifespan
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal says ‘gravity may speed up ageing’, calling it a hidd
After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?
After Bihar poll win, NDA finalises power-sharing: Who may get what?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alibaug farmhouse: A look at India's cricketing elite residences
Sachin Tendulkar's Rs 100 crore Bandra mansion to Virat Kohli's Rs 32 crore Alib
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned, Priyanka Chopra takeaway Rs 30 crore, beats Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Varanasi star cast fees: Mahesh Babu's salary for film will leave you stunned
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by South Africa after being bundled out for 93 in 4th innings
IND vs SA 1st Test: India embarassed by SA after being bundled out for 93
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable pics from 1st birthday
In PICS: Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh's son Ahaan turns 1, couple shares adorable
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000: From modern interiors, elegant design to comfy spaces, minimal architecture - see pics
Inside Shubhman Gill's house worth Rs 3,20,00,000- Take a look
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE