After Bihar election victory, NDA finalises power-sharing deal: Which party gets what?

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a decisive victory in the recently-concluded Bihar assembly elections, and it is now time for government formation. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to return for a tenth term, NDTV reported citing sources familiar with the talks on power sharing. But the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely get a greater representation in the state cabinet, the report said after a key meeting chaired by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the report, the BJP -- which won a few more seats than its ally JD(U) -- will be represented by 15 to 16 ministers in the new government. Around 14 ministers will be picked from Nitish Kumar's JD(U), the report added. Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vikas), which got 19 seats, may get three cabinet positions. Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha are expected to get one ministerial role each. The report said that the leaders agreed on a formula of one ministerial position per six MLAs.

Bihar Election 2025 results

The NDA has swept the Bihar assembly elections, results for which were declared on Friday. The alliance scored a double-century, winning 202 seats, of which the BJP won 89 and emerged as the single-largest party. It was closely followed by the JD(U) which won 85 seats. The opposition alliance or the Mahagathbandhan suffered a humiliating defeating, securing a total of 35 seats, of which the RJD won 25 and the Congress 6. Former poll strategist Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) failed to open its account despite significant campaigning and having fielded candidates in almost all constituencies.