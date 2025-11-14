After Bihar election drubbing, is Congress headed for a split? PM Modi makes BIG prediction

The PM also took a jibe at Gandhi over his dip in a pond in Begusarai during election campaigning, saying that he practised to "drown himself and others" in the Bihar elections. "Even the Congress allies are beginning to understand that the Congress is drowning everyone in its negative politics."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Congress "Muslim League Maoist Congress (MMC)," and stated that a faction within the party does not agree with this "negative agenda." PM said that there could be a "major split" in Congress because of their "Muslim League-Maoist" agenda. "Today, the Congress has become MMC - Muslim League Maoist Congress and the entire agenda of the Congress now revolves around this, and therefore, within the Congress as well, a separate faction is emerging that is uncomfortable with this negative politics...I fear that there could be another major split in the Congress," PM Modi said, while addressing BJP workers at party headquarters in New Delhi after a landslide victory in Bihar.

PM further took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi over his dip in a pond in Begusarai during the election campaigning, saying that he practised to "drown himself and others" in the Bihar elections. "Even the Congress allies are beginning to understand that the Congress is drowning everyone in its negative politics. That is why, during the Bihar elections, I said that the 'naamdar' of the Congress is practising to drown himself and others in the Bihar elections by taking a dip in the pond," he said.

PM Modi further warned Congress' allies, calling the party a "liability and a parasite" that is "swallowing the vote bank of its allies." "I have previously warned Congress allies from this very platform. I said that Congress is a liability. Congress is a parasite that wants to make a comeback by swallowing the vote bank of its allies," he said. PM Modi further assured the people that "Jungle Raaj" will never return to Bihar and dedicated the NDA's victory to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of the state.

"With the new government, the NDA is now moving forward towards a golden journey of 25 years in Bihar. Bihar has ensured that Jungle Raj will never return to this great land of Bihar. Today's victory belongs to the mothers, sisters, and daughters of Bihar who endured the terror of Jungle Raj for years under RJD rule," he said. "It (victory) belongs to the youth of Bihar whose future was ruined by the terror of Congress and the Red Flag people. Today, that Red Corridor, those days of terror, are history. Bihar is moving forward on the path of development, and this journey is not going to stop now," he added.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered an emphatic win in the Bihar Assembly polls as the alliance has crossed the majority mark of 122 seats required to form the government in the state. According to the latest figures, the NDA has secured 167 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan has won 25 seats. As per the latest data, the Bharatiya Janata Party has emerged as the single largest party with 78 seats, followed closely by the Janata Dal (United), which has secured 66 seats. From within the NDA, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has also delivered a notable performance by winning 16 seats out of the 29 seats it contested on. For the Mahagathbandha, RJD has secured 20 seats, while the Indian National Congress has so far managed to secure just 3 seats.

