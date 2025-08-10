Twitter
After Bihar and Bengal, THIS state prepares for SIR of electoral rolls with 38% Muslim population due to...

The poll body's plan to roll out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across the country is causing discomfort in Assam, which is due for assembly election early next year.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 10, 2025, 09:17 AM IST

Assam has started preparing for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the Voter List, following West Bengal and Bihar. District Election Officers (DEOs) have been directed by Assam's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Anurag Goyal, to make sure that all preparations are made in advance of the Election Commission's (EC) schedule, which is anticipated to be revealed in the next 15 to 20 days.

All Election Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant EROs, and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are required to deploy immediately, according to the mandate. For newly constructed polling stations, more BLOs must be found so that construction may start as soon as the Commission gives its approval.

CM Himanta on Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

Assembly elections in Assam are scheduled for early next year. In 2023, the 126 assembly seats in the state underwent redistricting. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister, has emphasized the importance of the SIR procedure in clearing the voter list of what he refers to as "illegal names." Sarma asserted that the continuing discussion about voting fraud and voter ID cards connected to Aadhaar further supports the need for the change, citing a recent statement made by Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP.

 The names of "Bangladeshi-origin Mian Muslims" from Assam, according to Sarma, are listed on the voting lists of Kerala and Delhi in addition to Barpeta and Guwahati. The topic has long been a political hot spot in Assam, where Muslims make up about 35% of the population.

Strict rules will also apply to this year's SIR: election workers and data entry operators will not be permitted to work on other projects while the process is underway, especially in the regions of the Bodoland Territorial Council, where separate autonomous council elections are anticipated in September.

Preparations Underway in Bengal

In Assam, the most recent thorough revision was completed in 2005. Manoj Agarwal, the CEO of West Bengal, has also attested to the fact that SIR preparations are in progress in his state.

The procedure has already caused political turmoil in Bihar. When the SIR starts, a similar commotion is expected because of Assam's delicate demographic balance and unstable political environment.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
