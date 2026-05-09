Who is Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay? Veteran TMC face chosen as LoP in West Bengal Assembly

On the same day when BJP's Suvendu Adhikari took oath as CM of West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress appointed Mamata Banerjee's close aide Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Saturday made key legislative appointments and appointed veteran leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. The party also named Asima Patra and Nayana Bandyopadhyay as the Deputy Leader of Opposition. Apart from them, Trinamool Congress also appointed Firhad Hakim as Chief Whip. On Saturday, Trinamool issued a release congratulating the newly-appointed leaders, wishing them for working with commitment for the interest of the people of Bengal.

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All India Trinamool Congress has unanimously decided that the following members shall hold the respective positions in the 18th West Bengal Legislative Assembly:



1. Leader of Opposition:

Shri Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay



2. Deputy Leaders of Opposition:

Smt. Asima Patra and Smt.… pic.twitter.com/L5KTDkywnr — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 9, 2026

This announcement was made on the same day when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. In the 2026 Bengal Assembly Elections, the BJP won a record 207 seats in the 293-member Assembly, whereas the Trinamool managed to win just 80 seats.

Who is Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay?

Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay is a senior Trinamool leader and a veteran politician from West Bengal, who has been active in state politics for decades. His political journey began with trade union activities, and later, he became close to Mamata Banerjee during the rise of the party. He is the first elected MLA of the party (1998) and also the founder of INTTUC, the labour wing of Trinamool Congress.

He was also the Chief Whip of the first Trinamool government from 2011 to 2016. In 2016, he was appointed as the Minister of Power and Non-Conventional Energy.

Before Trinamool Congress, he contested from Baruipur seat as a Congress candidate in 1991 and 1996 and won both times. After the formation of Trinamool in 1998, Sobhandeb won the Rashebari seat in 2001 and 2006.