PM Modi revealed that after India’s strong retaliation under Operation Sindoor, Pakistan pleaded for help and called for a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 8 pm on Monday, speaking for the first time since India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7. This powerful military operation came as a response to the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam that shocked the entire country. In his address, PM Modi explained how India had acted swiftly and strongly to punish those responsible.

According to the Prime Minister, Pakistan began looking for a way out after facing India’s aggressive response. “After being hit badly, Pakistan went to the world asking for help,” he said. He also revealed that the Pakistan Army contacted India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on May 10, just three days after the operation began. By that time, India had already destroyed a large part of the terror infrastructure and eliminated many terrorists hiding in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi made it clear that India sees no difference between a government that shelters terrorists and the terrorists themselves. He said, “We will not differentiate between a government under the influence of terrorists and the handlers of terrorists.”

India carried out precision strikes on terror camps, killing over 100 terrorists. Days after these attacks, Pakistan called for a ceasefire, which marked the end of four days of cross-border hostilities.

The Prime Minister’s address sent a strong message: India will not tolerate terrorism and will go to any length to protect its people. His speech also underlined India’s resolve to act tough against terror, no matter where it comes from.

This is seen as one of the boldest moves in recent times, showing India's strong stand against terrorism and sending a message to the world.