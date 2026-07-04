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After Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple faces donation theft claims; committee orders probe

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has launched an inquiry into alleged misappropriation of donations at Shri Badrinath Dham following viral social media claims.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 12:48 PM IST

After Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple faces donation theft claims; committee orders probe
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The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has ordered an inquiry into allegations of misappropriation of donations and offerings at Shri Badrinath Dham after claims circulating on social media sparked widespread attention.

BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi said an inquiry panel has been constituted to conduct a fair and fact-based investigation into the matter.

Show-cause notices issued to employees

Dwivedi said explanations have been sought from the employees involved in the counting of donations, and show-cause notices have already been issued by the committee's Chief Executive Officer.

He added that strict disciplinary action would be taken if any employee is found guilty after the investigation.

"Regarding the news and allegations circulating on social media concerning the alleged misappropriation of donations and offerings at Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Dham, I wish to state that the Temple Committee has taken this matter very seriously," Dwivedi said in a video message.

"Notices, specifically show-cause notices, have already been issued by our Chief Executive Officer to all employees and officials involved in the counting process," he added.

Committee says action taken within 24 hours

According to the BKTC, the allegations relate to the alleged mishandling of donations and offerings received at Shri Badrinath Dham.

The committee said it took cognisance of the claims soon after they surfaced on social media and initiated action within 24 hours. Officials said the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness, considering the faith reposed by millions of devotees in the temple.

Strict action promised if allegations are proven

Dwivedi reiterated that the inquiry would be conducted impartially and based on evidence.

He said the committee is committed to maintaining transparency in the management of temple donations and assured devotees that appropriate action would be taken against anyone found responsible for any wrongdoing after the probe is completed.

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