The tragic death of 34-year-old engineer Atul Subhash in Bengaluru has ignited widespread outrage on social media. Subhash, who left behind a detailed 90-minute video and a 24-page suicide note, alleged that his estranged wife and her family had subjected him to relentless harassment. In the latest development, a social media user tagged Accenture on X, and demanded the multi-national company firing Subhash’s wife. The online community has rallied together, demanding justice for Subhash to terminate her employment.

Akshit Singh tagged Accenture, Subhash's wife's employer, and issued an ultimatum: "Dear Accenture, you have 24 hours to fire the murderer of Atul Subhash. Your time starts now." Others echoed similar sentiments, demanding that Accenture terminate the wife's employment immediately. Journalist Nupur J Sharma took a stronger stance, advocating for the wife's arrest and prosecution. She shouldn’t be fired. The wife should be arrested and thrown in jail. The judge who sat by and laughed, mocked and refused to deliver justice should be prosecuted and impeached. What is wrong with women downplaying the death of Atul Subhash?" Another user asked, “Dear Accenture, do you give jobs to murderers?"

In response to the overwhelming public outcry demanding the termination of Atul Subhash's wife, Accenture has taken the extraordinary step of making their X account private. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have registered an FIR against Atul Subhash's wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family members, including her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania. The FIR was filed based on a complaint lodged by Subhash's brother, Bikas Kumar, under sections 108 and 3(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

In a devastating 24-page suicide note, Subhash criticized the justice system and held Reeta Kaushik, a family court judge in Jaunpur, responsible for his tragic demise. Additionally, Subhash recorded an 80-minute video, detailing the alleged harassment and extortion he and his family faced at the hands of his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family.