After the tragic Atul Subhash and Manav Sharma suicide cases, a 41-year-old animator in Mumbai allegedly killed self inside a hotel room, blaming his wife and her aunt for taking the extreme step in a note that he posted on his company's website, India Today reported.

After the tragic Atul Subhash and Manav Sharma suicide cases, a 41-year-old animator in Mumbai allegedly killed self inside a hotel room, blaming his wife and her aunt for taking the extreme step in a note that he posted on his company's website, India Today reported.

The deceased, identified as Nishant Tripathi, was found hanging in his hotel room in Mumbai's Vile Parle area. He took the drastic step allegedly due to harassment by his wife, Apoorva Pareek.

In his note addressed to his wife Pareek, he said, "Hi babe, by the time you read this, I'll be gone. In my last moments, I could've hated you for everything that happened, but I don't. For this moment, I choose love. I loved you then. I love you now. And as I had promised, it's not going to fade".

"My mother knows that among all the other struggles I faced, you and Prarthana mausi (aunt) are also responsible for my death. So, I beg you, don't approach her now. She's broken enough. Let her grieve in peace", Nishant added in the note.

Nishant, a resident of Maharashtra's Palghar district, moved to the Sahara hotel a few days back before he died allegedly by suicide on February 28. Before killing self, he had put a "do not disturb" sign outside his hotel room.

After he stopped responding to calls and texts, hotel employees used the master key to unlock his room, only to discover his body hanging from a hook, the report said. The hotel authorities then informed the police.

During the course of investigation, the police discovered the suicide note, posted by the deceased on the company's website.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Nishant's wife and aunt, based on the complaint filed by his mother. She alleged that the duo harassed her son, prompting him to take his own life.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)