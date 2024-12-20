Alok also revealed that Mansi, a professional earning Rs 80,000 per month, continues to demand significant financial support.

Alok Mittal, a Gurugram man, has accused his wife, Mansi Aggarwal, of mental harassment and is alleging that she demands Rs 1.5 lakh in monthly maintenance and Rs 1 crore as compensation. In a LinkedIn post, Alok shared his ordeal, claiming that his wife has filed false dowry and domestic violence cases against him.

Alok married Mansi in 2023, but their relationship began to deteriorate after he lost his job. He eventually found a new job in Bengaluru, but Mansi refused to move with him, opting to return to her parents' home. Despite promises to join him later, Mansi's behavior reportedly changed, and she became indifferent towards him, even asking him to quit his job.

Alok also revealed that Mansi, a professional earning Rs 80,000 per month, continues to demand significant financial support. He claims she and her family are preventing him from meeting his 10-month-old son, often pretending the child is asleep during video calls.

“It’s been 18 months since our marriage, and for the last 13 months, my wife has been living separately,” Alok said. “If she files for divorce, she’ll get it, and I’ll move on with my life. I’ll remarry, have kids, and build a happy future. She will get less money. Loss ho jayega fir to.”

Living separately for over a year, Alok expressed that if Mansi files for divorce, he is prepared to move on, though he fears the financial implications of the situation.