After Assam, now EVMs found outside TMC leader's house in West Bengal, EC suspends official

Kolkata: After Assam, another case has been revealed in West Bengal regarding the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Just a day before the Assembly polls in the state, EVMs were found outside the TMC Leader's house on Uluberia North Assembly seat in Howrah district late Monday night. When the local people informed the police, the election officials swung into action.

Several sealed EVMs were found kept outside the house of TMC leader Gautam Ghosh. When the police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) officials arrived on the spot, the Sector Officer said, "By the time we reached the Sector Office, it was closed by the CAPF. Later, my Assistant Sector Officer said that we can keep it with our relatives. I did not know that he is a TMC Leader."

In this case, the Election Commission has suspended the Sector Officer. It says that the EVMs were reserve machines found outside the TMC leader's house. These machines have been removed from the election process. Strict action will be taken against all the officials guilty in the case.

The incident comes a few days after an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found in the car of a BJP candidate. Four officials, including the presiding officer, were suspended and a report has been sought in the matter.

According to the information, the polling party's car broke down, after which the presiding officer took a lift in the BJP MLA's car as the Sector Officer appointed by the EC did not have any arrangements for another vehicle.

The preliminary report received by the Election Commission says that the polling party was not initially aware that the vehicle in which they are taking the lift is the car of the BJP MLA. The car is registered in the name of the wife of the BJP MLA.