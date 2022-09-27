After Gehlot's exit from Congress presidential race, know list of potential candidates to file nomination

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered a major rebellion by several Congress MLAs from CM Ashok Gehlot’s camp, leaving the top brass in the party “furious” with his leadership. Now, media reports suggest that Gehlot has been ruled out of the Congress presidential polls.

As per NDTV reports, sources have said that the Gandhi family and top leaders in the Congress party were left furious and humiliated by the rebellion in Rajasthan by MLAs backing Ashok Gehlot, prompting them to snub the CM’s potential candidature for the party president post.

Gehlot, who has been loyal to the Gandhi family for years, was considered to be the top choice for the presidential post of Congress party by Sonia Gandhi. Now, the Gandhi family has reportedly removed the Rajasthan CM from the running of the top party post.

After Gehlot got dismissed from the candidature as per news reports, many senior Congress leaders are now reportedly in the running for the president post in the party. Here are some of the names that have emerged as potential candidates for the Congress presidential elections.

Potential candidates for Congress presidential polls –

Shashi Tharoor

Mallikarjun Kharge

Digvijaya Singh

KC Venugopal

Kumari Selja

Bhupesh Baghel

Meanwhile, there has been no clear dismissal from Rahul Gandhi’s side when it comes to running for president of Congress. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the interim president of the party, and reports suggest the Gandhi family will not be competing in the elections.

The revolt staged by the Congress MLAs in Rajasthan was reportedly to prevent Gehlot from being taken away from the CM post, with speculations that rival Sachin Pilot will be given the CM post. The Gehlot camp had given a list of demands along with their resignation, stating that someone from their team would be elected the CM after the Congress elections.

