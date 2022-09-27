Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

After Gehlot's exit from Congress presidential race, know list of potential candidates to file nomination

As Ashok Gehlot is ruled out of the Congress presidential race, know who are the top candidates expected to file their nominations for the polls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 10:34 AM IST

After Gehlot's exit from Congress presidential race, know list of potential candidates to file nomination
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File photo)

The political crisis in Rajasthan triggered a major rebellion by several Congress MLAs from CM Ashok Gehlot’s camp, leaving the top brass in the party “furious” with his leadership. Now, media reports suggest that Gehlot has been ruled out of the Congress presidential polls.

As per NDTV reports, sources have said that the Gandhi family and top leaders in the Congress party were left furious and humiliated by the rebellion in Rajasthan by MLAs backing Ashok Gehlot, prompting them to snub the CM’s potential candidature for the party president post.

Gehlot, who has been loyal to the Gandhi family for years, was considered to be the top choice for the presidential post of Congress party by Sonia Gandhi. Now, the Gandhi family has reportedly removed the Rajasthan CM from the running of the top party post.

After Gehlot got dismissed from the candidature as per news reports, many senior Congress leaders are now reportedly in the running for the president post in the party. Here are some of the names that have emerged as potential candidates for the Congress presidential elections.

Potential candidates for Congress presidential polls –

  • Shashi Tharoor
  • Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Digvijaya Singh
  • KC Venugopal
  • Kumari Selja
  • Bhupesh Baghel

Meanwhile, there has been no clear dismissal from Rahul Gandhi’s side when it comes to running for president of Congress. Currently, Sonia Gandhi is the interim president of the party, and reports suggest the Gandhi family will not be competing in the elections.

The revolt staged by the Congress MLAs in Rajasthan was reportedly to prevent Gehlot from being taken away from the CM post, with speculations that rival Sachin Pilot will be given the CM post. The Gehlot camp had given a list of demands along with their resignation, stating that someone from their team would be elected the CM after the Congress elections.

READ | NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-bound Air India flight forced to land in Kannur after bird strike
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.