After Asani, Cyclone Karim forming over Indian Ocean leads to twin threat for coastal areas

Photo - EFE

Cyclone Asani has already caused disturbances in the weather of several states over the last couple of days. Just as Asani is expected to blow over, a new potential threat to coastal areas called Cyclone Karim is expected to hit India.

Cyclone Asani began to take shape last week near the Andaman Sea and slowly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the weekend, causing heavy rains and gusty winds in states such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Now, as the clutch of Asani is weakening over the coastal states, a new cyclone has been spotted over the Indian Ocean, leading to a twin threat for India. Cyclone Karim is currently being formed over the ocean and has the potential to cause a change in the weather of a few states.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Karim has emerged over the weekend over the Indian Ocean and has been placed under a category two hurricane with a wind speed of 112 kmph gusting at nearly 140 kmph. This means that the cyclone can cause some damage to property and fields due to the high-speed winds.

However, the exact level of threat and the areas that Cyclone Karim can damage have not yet been determined by the weather agencies. Though Cyclone Karim is still forming, the damage from this storm is expected to be controllable.

Cyclone Asani, which hit Indian states on Sunday, is now weakening and its effects are expected to subside over the next 24 hours. However, the IMD has issued a rainfall and wind alert in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh due to the cyclonic storm.

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea for the time being due to the rise of the water levels. Authorities have also been prompted to put a halt to tourism activities on beaches and coastal areas till May 13.

Apart from these three states, light to moderate rains and gusty winds are also expected in Jharkhand from May 11 to 13. As several states are cooling down with the rain, IMD has predicted heatwave conditions in New Delhi once again, with maximum temperature going up to 44 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

READ | DNA Explainer: How Asani got its name, the need and science behind naming cyclones