Headlines

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

Meet the engineer-turned-banker with Rs 7.08 crore salary, he heads Rs 6,79,000 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Friendship Day 2023: 5 amazing activities to do in Delhi NCR with your best friends

10 places to visit during monsoon season

Birbal to Man Singh: 9 Navaratnas of Mughal emperor Akbar

10 Predators that hunt crocodiles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

ASI resumes survey of Gyanvapi complex, army personnel killed in J&K, Haryana violence & more | News Wrap, Aug 05

Kutch Express: Manasi Parekh, Viraf Patel, Darsheel Safary talk about their days of struggle

ASI continues survey at Gyanvapi complex, Muslim side present at mosque

'Our time has come': Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham's young Poo aka Malvika Raaj gets engaged in Turkey, drops adorable photos

Not Salman Khan, but this actor was first choice for Madhuri Dixit-starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap locks lips with fiance Shane Gregoire in adorable pics from engagement bash

HomeIndia

India

'After Article 370 abrogation, people living life according to their own wishes': J-K LG

4 years of Article 370 abrogation: The Centre on August 5 in 2019 had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir,

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 05:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The biggest change after the abrogation of Article 370 is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday, the fourth anniversary of the scrapping of the article. The Centre on this day in 2019 had revoked Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Pakistan-sponsored shutdowns by terrorists and separatists, due to which schools, colleges and business establishments used to remain closed for about 150 days a year, have ended," Sinha told reporters after an event here.

"The biggest change that is visible on the ground is that the common people of Jammu and Kashmir are living life according to their own wishes. Street violence has ended," he said. The lieutenant governor (LG) said the youth of Kashmir are enjoying late night-outs and now spend time at the Poloview market and Jhelum riverfront. The two popular public areas of the city were recently renovated under the Srinagar Smart City project.

"The dreams of the youth of Kashmir have got wings now and in the days to come, their contribution to nation building will not be less than anyone," Sinha said. The LG said Jammu and Kashmir will soon regain its lost glory for which it was known across the world.

READ | 'Did not know about it': Haryana Minister Vij on prior inputs on possible build-up of tension in Nuh

Earlier, addressing a gathering at the event at the Kashmir International Convention Centre on the banks of the Dal Lake, Sinha said a lot of changes have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four years due to "youth power, women power and its farmers".

"I salute the farmers, the youth, women. This is the power by virtue of which a new Jammu and Kashmir has been made possible. This is the power which has awakened Jammu and Kashmir's inner powers. It has created a new belief system in society," he said.

Sinha said last year on August 5, the administration had started "Corruption Free Day" in Jammu and Kashmir. The LG said it was done as the ecosystems of terror, separatism and corruption had "polluted" Jammu and Kashmir.  

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Surobhi Das, woman who got Rs 179 crore stake her from 9 billion dollar Indian firm, here's why

Sunil Chhetri’s birthday: Records held by India's most successful footballer

Amazon introduces convenient way to exchange Rs. 2,000 notes before deadline, here's how

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 7: Karan Johar film mints Rs 147 crore worldwide in first week

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE